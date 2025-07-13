Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $812,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 271.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.