Xponance Inc. Purchases 26,872 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NU by 2,193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,209,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,194,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NU by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

