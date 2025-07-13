Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,323 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Shares of TTD opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

