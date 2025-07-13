Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

