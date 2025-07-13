Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,362 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in HP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 156.8% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 21.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 850,385 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 149,208 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 146,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 27.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

