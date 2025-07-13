Xponance Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 25,047.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after buying an additional 881,935 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after buying an additional 384,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after buying an additional 286,765 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Garmin by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,121,000 after buying an additional 247,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.04 and its 200 day moving average is $207.16. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.71 and a 1 year high of $246.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

