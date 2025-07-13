Xponance Inc. Sells 11,617 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after buying an additional 422,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after buying an additional 94,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.