Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Datadog by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 128.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in Datadog by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. Datadog’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price target on Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $5,080,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,263.20. This represents a 65.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,298. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,806 shares of company stock valued at $104,910,027. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.