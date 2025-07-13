RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,579.72. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 90.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 388.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

