Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 3.2%

PFIS opened at $51.23 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.83%. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.