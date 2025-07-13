Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.87.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.03 per share, with a total value of $20,280,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,069,737.02. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 640,968 shares of company stock worth $93,495,270 over the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Middleby by 16.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Middleby by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

