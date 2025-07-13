Financial Review: Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Television Fran and Liberty Broadband”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Television Fran alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Fran N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Broadband $1.02 billion 13.38 $869.00 million $6.26 15.16

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Broadband has higher revenue and earnings than Television Fran.

Television Fran has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Television Fran and Liberty Broadband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Fran 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Broadband 0 1 1 0 2.50

Liberty Broadband has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Liberty Broadband’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than Television Fran.

Profitability

This table compares Television Fran and Liberty Broadband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Fran N/A N/A N/A Liberty Broadband 88.10% 9.24% 5.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Television Fran on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Fran

(Get Free Report)

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios. TF1 SA was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape. In addition, the company provides security suite that offers computer viruses, spyware and threats from malicious actors across the internet; offers internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks, streaming services, and advertising platforms; and operates regional sports and news networks. Liberty Broadband Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Television Fran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Fran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.