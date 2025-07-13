Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYFree Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.75. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In related news, Director Pol Sikar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,858 shares in the company, valued at $533,226.30. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 17,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $429,316.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 905,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,286.16. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,712. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.