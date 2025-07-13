Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.75. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.39%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
