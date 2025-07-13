Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Southside Bancshares Stock Performance
NYSE:SBSI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
About Southside Bancshares
