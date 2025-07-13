Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:SBSI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.