CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

CSX Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CSX opened at $34.10 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

