Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $898.77 million, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,836.18. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $84,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 41,390 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

