Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the sale, the director owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.63 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

