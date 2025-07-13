Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,181 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 401,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after buying an additional 226,939 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 173,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 137,275 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,204 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

