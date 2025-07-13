DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,427 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,944,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,600,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,432,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.03 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,407 shares of company stock worth $3,553,883. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

