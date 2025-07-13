Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7%

SHW opened at $345.90 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.01.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.