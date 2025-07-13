DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -397.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

