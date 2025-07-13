CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $717.51 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $674.77 and a 200-day moving average of $634.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total value of $374,494.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,597.99. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,792 shares of company stock worth $105,466,325 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

