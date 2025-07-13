IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:IRS opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

