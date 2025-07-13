IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Trading Down 3.2%
NYSE:IRS opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.