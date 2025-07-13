Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTN. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Gray Media Stock Down 4.3%

GTN stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Gray Media has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $546.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Gray Media had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Insider Activity at Gray Media

In other Gray Media news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,124.32. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gray Media by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Gray Media by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Gray Media by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Media by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gray Media by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

