Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.94 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 472494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $4,380,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

