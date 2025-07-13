First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FR. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,103,000 after buying an additional 158,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,364,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,489,000 after buying an additional 87,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,922,000 after buying an additional 130,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 159.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,987,000 after buying an additional 1,389,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

