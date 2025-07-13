Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BIV stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
