Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) COO Peter B. Silverman Sells 6,695 Shares of Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) COO Peter B. Silverman sold 6,695 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $368,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter B. Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Peter B. Silverman sold 16,805 shares of Merus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $924,275.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of Merus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,793,840.00.

Merus Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MRUS opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.00. Merus N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 506.73%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 955.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

