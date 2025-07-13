BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

BWXT has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

