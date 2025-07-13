ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 144,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,521,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

