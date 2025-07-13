Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $43,740.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 444,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,171.26. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $16,002.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $10,605.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Elliot Noss sold 2,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $52,025.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Elliot Noss sold 2,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $53,326.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $65,408.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,769.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $11,473.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Elliot Noss sold 800 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $12,968.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $8,530.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $8,185.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tucows by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tucows in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tucows by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tucows by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

