Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Faith L. Charles Sells 10,738 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Faith L. Charles sold 10,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $62,924.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 139,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,090.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ABEO opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 386,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

