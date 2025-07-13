Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,049,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,194,928.12. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

