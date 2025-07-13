Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.48. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

