Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2025

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Director Salim Manji bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00.

Salim Manji also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 27th, Salim Manji acquired 2,500 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 18th, Salim Manji sold 1,300 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$18,460.00.
  • On Thursday, May 29th, Salim Manji sold 420 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$6,138.30.
  • On Tuesday, May 20th, Salim Manji sold 11,900 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$175,608.30.
  • On Friday, May 16th, Salim Manji sold 16,900 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.64, for a total value of C$247,402.48.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

