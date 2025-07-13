Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy”.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 2.6%
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 872,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after buying an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 125.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 57,952 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
