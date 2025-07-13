Aguia Resources Limited (ASX:AGR) Insider William Howe Buys 833,333 Shares

Aguia Resources Limited (ASX:AGR – Get Free Report) insider William Howe purchased 833,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.99 ($19,736.83).

Aguia Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of -3,945.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Aguia Resources Company Profile

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil and Colombia. It primarily explores for phosphate, copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. The company holds various interests in the Três Estradas Phosphate project and the Andrade Copper project in the state of Rio Grande do Sul State, Southern Brazil.

