Gerard Dyson Buys 6,000,000 Shares of Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) Stock

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3 – Get Free Report) insider Gerard Dyson bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$78,000.00 ($51,315.79).

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.49.

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

