Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $66,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,990.86. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.05 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $86,002,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $61,530,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,527,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $48,813,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $49,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

