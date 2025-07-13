Core Scientific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 156,198 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 98,325 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Core Scientific by 45.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 75,602 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific by 161.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORZ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 6.71.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

