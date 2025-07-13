Omada Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMDA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 16th

Omada Health’s (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 16th. Omada Health had issued 7,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $150,100,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Omada Health’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Omada Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omada Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of OMDA opened at $17.67 on Friday. Omada Health has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

