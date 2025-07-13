Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Panagiotis Benos Sells 1,600,000 Shares

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Panagiotis Benos sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($12.07), for a total transaction of £14,320,000 ($19,317,415.35).

Energean Price Performance

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 917.50 ($12.38) on Friday. Energean plc has a twelve month low of GBX 720.50 ($9.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,111.69 ($15.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 896.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 922.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Energean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.68) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.