Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £10,067.70 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce bought 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £10,067.70 ($13,581.14).

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 0.8%

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 373 ($5.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 466.05. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 360 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 654 ($8.82).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

