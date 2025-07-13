Fastenal (FAST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 14th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FAST opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $452,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,750. This represents a 27.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,200 shares of company stock worth $7,895,625 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fastenal stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

