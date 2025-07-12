FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 110 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stillwater Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.6% during the first quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

PG stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $155.95 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average is $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

