Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

TSLA stock opened at $313.51 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

