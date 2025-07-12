Rational Advisors Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.