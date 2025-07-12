Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 106,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average of $175.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

