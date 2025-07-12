American Financial Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.41. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

