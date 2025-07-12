Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

